MOULTON — Roy Annon Dodd, 98, died July 7, 2022. Visitation Saturday, July 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service Sunday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

