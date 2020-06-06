ANDERSON — Roy Barnett, 74, of Anderson passed away on June 5, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Words of Truth Baptist Church and loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lillie Barnett; his brothers, Buddy Barnett, Bill Barnett, J.D. Barnett; sisters, Jewel Barnett and Emma Wilson. He is survived by his sister, Willie Putman, numerous nieces and nephews, and church family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Comfort Care Hospice and Keller Home Health.
A visitation will be held for Roy at Elkins East Chapel on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. and graveside to follow at Anderson Cemetery.
You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented