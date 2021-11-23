FLORENCE — Roy Charles Clemons, 69, of Florence, passed away November 19, 2021. He was a member of Eastwood Church of Christ and Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club.
Visitation will be today, November 23, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Old Macedonia Cemetery at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Chase Lawhead.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lonzie Clemons; mother, Mary Ruth Williams; stepfather, Roy Williams; and stepmother, Lucille Clemons.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Price Clemons; son, Scott King (Amy); daughter, Amy Penny (Jeff); brother, Jerry Clemons (Sonja); sister, Freda Fell (Steve); stepbrother, Roger Burbank (Shirley); stepsisters, Karen Piazza (Charlie), and Janice Mancel (Bobby); and grandchildren, Matthew, Kali, and Kaden Penny; Kassie, Olivia, and Brook King.
Pallbearers will be Travis Clemons, Levi Fell, Isaiah Fell, Brandon Fell, Jacob Cook, and Matthew Penny.
Men of Eastwood Church of Christ will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
