FLORENCE — Roy Clyde Cooper, 101, born July 9, 1918, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ.
He was a World War II veteran, retired rural mail carrier and was known as an outstanding guitarist.
He taught himself to read music and was able to write music arrangements by ear for other members of the band. Just to name a few, he played with Jess Sandlin, Edsel Holden, Helen Sitter, Glen Rikard, Bill Wynn, Don Pollard and volunteered his talents to local nursing homes bringing joy to others.
Visitation will be today, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Bill Bagents, Chris Moran and Howard Rogers. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ethel Cooper; brothers, Doug and Mack Cooper; and sister, Anita Cooper Lovelace.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Charlene Rose Cooper; one son, Milton C. Cooper (Regina); daughters, B. Jane Cooper and Janet Wilkes (Ralph); grandchildren, Chesley Quillen and Dustin Quillen (Thi); great-grandchild, Sky Merrell (Brad); great- great-grandchildren, Hunter and Anna Merrell.
Pallbearers will be Joe Cooper, Josh Cooper, Tim Hill, Don Lewis, Keith Rose and Ken Waddell. Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Alexander, Bob Broadfoot, Mark Marks, Don Pollard and Beecher Rose.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to Mars Hill Bible School, Heritage Christian University or Hospice of the Shoals.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
