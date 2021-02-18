SPRINGFIELD, KENTUCKY
Roy Maurice Coats, 83, Springfield, KY, widower of Mildred Mahaney Coats, died Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Morning Point Danville, Danville, KY. Born March 6, 1938, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late James Floyd and Mary Alice (Thorton) Coats. Roy was a retired Supervisor for Reynolds Metal and was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Coats of Florence, AL and Mary Hyde of Killen, AL; five grandchildren, Leigha Nicole Coats, Robert and Brian Smith, Christopher and Nina Hyde; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by son, Michael Wayne Coats.
Visitation will be Saturday, February will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Ellis Coats officiating. Burial will be in Killen First Baptist Church Cemetery, Killen, AL.
Kentucky arrangements were made by Ransdell Funeral Chapel, where expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
