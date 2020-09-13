LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Roy D. Copeland, 85, died September 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m., until service time at Shackelford Funeral directors Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. He was the husband of Betty Ruth Brown Copeland.

