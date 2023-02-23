FLORENCE — Roy Dean West, 80, of Florence, passed away on February 20th, 2023 after an extended illness. He died at home, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jan West, and his children, Dana Holt (Steven), Jonathan West (Chastity), Tim Smith, and Angela Davis; his grandchildren, Caroline Holt, Parker Holt, Case West, Brandi Smith, Tiffany Richardson, Jordan Smith (Nicki), Ashton Smith; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Smith, Kylie Burns, Ja’Nyiah Richardson and Dean Smith; brother, Bill West (Kay); sisters-in-law, Lanice Vickery (Kenny), Rita Morgan (Joey), and brother-in-law, Larry McCarley (Karen) and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Minerva Baker Osborn; stepfather, Arthur Osborn; brother Don West, and sister-in-law, Annette West, and his aunts and uncles.
He was retired from the United Parcel Service after 31 years of distinguished service. He served as the Teamsters Union Local 402 steward and served on the executive board.
In his youth, he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved crappie fishing, quail hunting, horses and dogs. In his retirement, he spent many happy hours with his horses and bird dogs, golfing and enjoying his pontoon boat and his red Corvette with Jan. He was a huge fan of Alabama football and nothing made him happier than seeing Alabama win on Saturdays.
There will be a visitation on Friday, February 24th at Colbert Memorial Chapel at noon, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank his caregivers including Amedisys Home Health and Shoals Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shoals Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
