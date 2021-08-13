CARRIERE, MISSISSIPPI — Roy Donald Hand Jr., 64, formerly of Muscle Shoals, died July 29, 2021. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Brandi Hand.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.