CHEROKEE — Roy Enlow Smith Jr., 63, died June 4, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Get a jab, win a condo: Hong Kong tries vaccine incentives
- Jimmy Kimmel to be title sponsor of inaugural LA Bowl
- Clippers beat Jazz 119-111 to take series lead
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on Fed rate hike hint
- Quick Fix: Balsamic-glazed steak perfect for Father's Day
- Lotteries for June 17
- D-backs match MLB record with 22nd straight road loss
- Apple Daily editors arrested under Hong Kong security law
Most Read
Articles
- Atlanta artist sees fruits of her labor with downtown Florence mural
- Parole denied for 2 inmates
- Florence adds 10 businesses in May
- Officials checking for sewage dumping in Bailey Springs area
- ADEM: 'Lift stations' responsible for discharge in Shoals Creek
- Grand jury indicts 3 on sex crimes
- Florence animal lover seeking pet food donations for shelters
- Lauderdale Co. sheriff to speak at Cypress Creek Range on Thursday
- Colbert County, cities, cover trucks to reduce litter
- 'The Miracle Worker' opens 60th season tonight
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Kim warns of 'tense' food situation, longer COVID lockdown
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move
- Stephen Douglas Abston
- Drug bust nets fentanyl, marijuana, 2 arrests
- Indicted Brooks High School teacher resigns position
- Joel White
- Barge stuck on Alabama dam, so Mississippi yards flooding
- Homicides are up, but GOP misleads with claims about blame
- Jeremy Burgess
- Donna Lynn Biffle-Phipps
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Florence City Council considering whether to add 20 slips in the marina (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Loretto softball season ends with loss to Halls in state tournament (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Loretto softball clinches spot in state softball tournament (1)
- Russellville's historic Roxy Theatre set to reopen in June (1)
- Most inmates excluded from new sentence reduction incentive (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented