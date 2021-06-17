CHEROKEE — Roy Enlow Smith Jr., 63, died June 4, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

