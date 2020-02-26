TUSCUMBIA — Roy Gardner Smith, Jr., a lifelong Tuscumbia native, went to be with the Lord on February 24th, 2020, at the age of 71 years old.
Roy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Julia Sparks Smith; his daughters, Lydia Smith Grissom (Shannon) and Jessica Smith Williams (Jeremy); his grandchildren, Savana Beavers, Houston Grissom, Isabella Grissom and Julianna Williams; and his brothers, Steven C. Smith (Sue) and Jimmy Smith (Pat).
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Roy G. Smith, Sr. and Cynthia Thompson Smith.
He was a 1966 graduate of Cherokee High School. He completed his education at Florence State College. While continuing his education, he enlisted in the Army Reserve. Roy retired at the age of 57 from the Tennessee Valley Authority where he led a dedicated career for 35 years as a national biological associate and engineering aid. He was an active member of the Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
He will be missed by his family, friends, and many pets and farm animals that he loved caring for. He loved only the Lord and his family more than farm life. When we see things that remind us of him, we will feel that connection to him and look forward to joining him one day in heaven.
Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with the service immediately following at 6:00 p.m. Officiating the memorial service will be Larry Kilpatrick. Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Grissom, Houston Grissom, Jeremy Williams, Justin King, James Lindsey and Gary Smallwood.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to his grandchildren’s education fund at any branch of the TVA Community Credit Union in the name of Julia S. Smith.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
