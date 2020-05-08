LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Roy Gene Bailey departed this life Monday, May 4, 2020 at HMC Health and Rehabilitation Center, Savannah, Tennessee at the age of 90 years, 4 months, 10 days. He was born on December 24, 1929 in Wayne County, Tennessee to the late Joe Nathan “Buddy” and Ollie Mae Roberson Bailey.
He married the former Nita Jean Dickey on September 3, 1949 in Angola, Indiana. They moved to Pontiac, Michigan where he quickly went from standing in a line of those seeking work to working at Pontiac Motors. In December 1955, they moved back home to Lutts, Tennessee. He began operating a bulldozer and assisted in building many of the roads in this area. Along with his family, he built a paradise in the woods, surrounded by springs, ponds and his handmade waterwheel. They started Bailey’s Trout Farm and raised Rainbow Trout and Catfish. This led to a family tradition of every holiday meal including catfish and coconut cake! He spent his entire life working hard, but his most important accomplishment was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Bailey was a member of White’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church and in the latter years, attended Hopewell Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Nita Jean Bailey; brother, Emerald Nathan Bailey and sister, Ruth Bailey Dixon.
Mr. Bailey is survived by daughter, Debra Morris (Eddie) Harville, Savannah, TN and son, Dickie Joe (Patricia) Bailey, Lutts, TN; grandchildren, Jennifer (Alan) Bosworth, Jim (Caroline) Morris, Julia (Chris) Hammond, Melanie (Steven) Cromwell, Emily (Josh) Craven, Chelsea (Deewayne) Brewer; great-grandchildren, Stella Bosworth, Caleb, Ella, Isabell, Natalie and Bailey Hammond, Sailor and Baylee Cromwell, Pearl and Jasper Craven; brothers, Billy Joe (Shirley) Bailey, Iron City, TN, William Deloyd (Eva) Bailey, Jackson, MI; sister, Judy Ann Coffman, Iron City, TN and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with John E. Banks officiating and Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Pallbearers will be Josh Craven, Deewayne Brewer, Steven Cromwell, Alan Bosworth, Jim Morris and Chris Hammond.
