SHEFFIELD — Roy Gene Tucker, 74 of Sheffield, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. His visitation will be today, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Mr. Tucker was preceded in death by his wife, Sloria Tucker: parents, Katy Ann and Thomas Douglas Tucker; brothers, Donald and J.T. Tucker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his children, Roy Lynn Tucker (Stacy), Jeffery Scott Tucker (Lynn), Richard Douglas Tucker, Brandon Tucker, Melissa Nichole Tucker, and Heather Shaffer (Joey); brothers, Ronald Tucker (Teresa) and Troy Tucker (Janet); sisters, Helen Coker, Mattie Lee Tatum (Tim), Judy Raper (Don), and Shelia Preston; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
