FLORENCE — Roy Gene Wallace, age 85, passed away December 5, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his father, Josh Edward Wallace; mother, Virgie Smith Wallace; daughters, Nancy Christine Wallace, Patricia Ann Heard and Regina Roden; grandsons, Eric Paul Tingle and John Thomas Lynn-Lee; brothers, R.B., J.W. and Lawrence Wallace; and sister, Betty Ruth Scott.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean Wallace; children, Norma Sanderson (Paul), Treasa Thigpen, Kenny Wallace, Roy Gene Wallace, Jr. (Jackie), Joshua Newton Wallace, Hazel Louise Lee (Christian) and Shonda Lawson (Ronnie); 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was retired from the National Guard after 26 years, serving his country during two wars. He enjoyed working, retired from AutoZone, and had several jobs after his retirement.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
Commented