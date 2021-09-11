ROGERSVILLE — Roy Gilley, 60, died September 9, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Civitan Cemetery.

