LEIGHTON — Roy Goodwin, 72, died August 11, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mount New Home Cemetery, Leighton.

