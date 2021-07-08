LEIGHTON — Roy Gower of Leighton, AL passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. There will be no visitation. Mark Mayfield will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He loved the Lord, his family, and his church, Leighton Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Annie Kate McGregor Gower; daughter, Vicky Hulsey (Chris); grandchildren, Brad Hulsey (Angela) of Muscle Shoals, Amber Fisher (Brandon) of Foley, AL, and Brooke Grossheim (Travis) of Madison, AL; great-grandchildren, Nicole Fisher of Foley, AL, Logan, Owen, and Austin Hulsey of Muscle Shoals, AL, Sadie Grossheim of Madison, AL.
Pallbearers will be special son-in-law, Chris Hulsey; special friend, Frank Crosswhite; grandsons and granddaughters.
