PHIL CAMPBELL — Roy Thomas Green Jr., 45, died Friday, August 13, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will be held August 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Cherry Hill Cemetery. He love riding his bicycle and now is riding on the streets of gold.

