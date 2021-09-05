SHEFFIELD — Roy “Heath” Bump, 47, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, September 5, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Reed officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Heath enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He was outgoing and never met a stranger. Heath had a heart of gold and was a protector of many. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother, Patricia Bump; and his father, Don Alsbrooks.
Heath is survived by his fiancé, Jennifer Evans; step-son, Caleb Evans; brothers, Bradley Bump (Nancy) and Fred Bump (Debbie); sisters Joshiline “Josh” Prince and Tammy Hollander (Keven); uncles, Bobby Gene and Loyce Howell, and Jack and Johnny Alsbrooks; aunt Robbie Armstrong; seven nephews; five nieces; seven great-nephews; seven great-nieces; and a host of cousins.
Heath’s nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Heath’s “brother”, Michael Weems; stepson, Caleb Evans, and the crew of the Sheffield City Street Department.
