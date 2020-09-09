FLORENCE

Roy Hodges, 80, of Florence passed away on September 7, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda Wann, Greg Hodges, Vick Hodges, Wally Hodges, Glen Hodges; brothers, Joe Hodges, Johnny Hodges; grandchildren, Todd Wann, Josh Hodges, Zach Hodges, Victoria Hodges, Eli Hodges, and Morgan Hodges.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Lois Hodges.

There will be a memorial service held for Mr. Hodges at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.