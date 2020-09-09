FLORENCE
Roy Hodges, 80, of Florence passed away on September 7, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Rhonda Wann, Greg Hodges, Vick Hodges, Wally Hodges, Glen Hodges; brothers, Joe Hodges, Johnny Hodges; grandchildren, Todd Wann, Josh Hodges, Zach Hodges, Victoria Hodges, Eli Hodges, and Morgan Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Lois Hodges.
There will be a memorial service held for Mr. Hodges at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented