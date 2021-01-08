TUSCUMBIA — Roy James “Jimmy” Smith, age 76, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021. There will be a private service for the family with Verbon Vandiver officiating. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Roy retired from Shoals Nursing Home, now known as Cottage of the Shoals, after 37 years of service. He was a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Cynthia Smith; and brother, Roy Smith, Jr.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patricia Ann Hester Smith; brother, Steven Chenault Smith; and nieces and nephews.
Roy’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented