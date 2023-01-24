FLORENCE — Roy Lee Keeton, age 61, passed away January 22, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 24, at Williams Funeral Home from 10-11 a.m. The service will start at 11 a.m., burial will follow in Oak Hills cemetery.

