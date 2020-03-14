FLORENCE — Roy Kenneth Davis, 84, died March 10, 2020. Family is receiving friends 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Woodmont Baptist Church in the chapel. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. He was the husband of Jan Davis. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Day Planner
- Bipartisan virus relief bill: Free testing, paid sick leave
- The Latest: New Zealand orders self-quarantine on arrivals
- Trump declares virus emergency; House passes aid package
- Venezuela, already in crisis, reports 1st coronavirus cases
- Disneyland visitors savor final day before closure for virus
- For Chinese, US visa halt puts jobs, citizen hopes at risk
- Film’s turmoil is set in 1970s Tuscaloosa
Most Read
Articles
- Dairy Queen in Florence sells for $1.46M
- Florence police chief defends loitering arrests
- Colbert Heights: Close-knit community mourns death of student; 2nd student recovering
- Man charged with selling marijuana
- Grand opening of new Big Lots store set for March 28
- St. Florian Town Council fires officer
- Birmingham firm likely ag center contractor
- Florence is a cleaner city today
- Parole denied for 2 inmates in Lauderdale cases
- Florence Wine Fest this weekend
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented