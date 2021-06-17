TUSCUMBIA — Roy Lee Crowe, 58, died June 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held today at 5 p.m. at Tharptown Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. Please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.

