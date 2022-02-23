FLORENCE — Roy Lee “R.L.” Behel, 81, of Florence, AL, passed away February 21, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. R.L. was a lifelong farmer and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Behel; sons, Scotty Behel (Shelia), Doyle Behel (Kim), Casey Behel (Martie) and Daryl Behel (Tanya); sisters, Marcelle Watson, Opel Thompson and Alice Richardson; grandchildren, Kisha Rogers, Kassie Ros, Robyn Behel, Somer Horton, Jakelyn Freemon, Chris Behel, Makenzie Hunt and Tyson Behel; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Roy L. Behel, Sr. and Artilue Ross Behel; brother, David Ray Behel; sisters, Shirley Thompson and Lois Vinson.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Church of Christ with McKinley Pate and R.L.’s sons and grandsons officiating. Mr. Behel will lie in state at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. before the service. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gary Grigsby, Mark Behel, Travis Allen, Lawrence Smith, Ricky Behel and Lonnie Clemmons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lauderdale County Co-Op Board Members, Alabama Farmers Federation Board of Directors and SWCD Supervisors.
Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
