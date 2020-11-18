FLORENCE — Roy Lee Stovall, 81, died November 14, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Public viewing will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

