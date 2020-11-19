FLORENCE — Mr. Roy Lee Stovall, 81 of Florence, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside service for Mr. Stovall will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence, with Dr. Donald Morgan officiating. The public viewing will be 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. The Stovall family would like to send their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Robert Mann, MD and staff for the wonderful care during Roy’s time with them.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
