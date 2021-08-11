HALEYVILLE — Roy Lee Wooten, 81, died August 7, 2021. Memorial Service will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at outside at the Pebble Community Center near Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

