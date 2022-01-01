HOLLADAY, TENNESSEE

Roy Dale Luna, 65, died December 27, 2021. The service will be on Monday 11 a.m. at Houser Cemetery, Lawrenceburg, TN., with burial in Houser Cemetery.

Roy was retired from Reliable.

