LEWISBURG, TN — Roy Neal McDonald, 84, died December 19, 2021. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from noon-2 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church in Lewisburg, TN.

