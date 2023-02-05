KILLEN — Roy L. Newton Jr., age 89, of Killen, Alabama passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at NAMC in Florence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy L. Newton, Sr., and Alice Morrison Newton; brother, Kenneth; and daughter, Michelle Swinney.
Roy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Tidwell Newton; two children, Nicole Corfman of Lexington, AL and Patrick Newton (Jennifer) of Alpharetta, GA; five grandchildren, Jessica Melson Wood (Tyler) of Sheffield, AL, Will Melson of Cartersville, GA, Kaitlyn Corfman of Brooklyn, NY, Allison Swinney of Hamilton, AL, and Jonathan Corfman of Lexington, AL; two great grandchildren, Jackson and John Micah Wood; and son-in-law Darrell Swinney (Jamie) of Hamilton, AL.
Roy was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in an Engineering division. Roy spent 36 years as an ironworker at Reynolds Alloys and was a member of the Ironworkers Local #447. He was a member of Killen Church of Christ and actively involved in the church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, out on the river or working at the farm in his garden.
The family is extremely thankful for the care and compassion shown by the doctors and nurses at NAMC. Nancy would also like to thank a few special friends that have supported the family throughout the years and during this difficult time. Don and Clara Jo Burgess, Bill and Geraldine Morrison, Jim Morrison, Jerry and Cindy Campbell, and Stan Dean (officiant) and the members of Killen Church of Christ.
The memorial service will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home with visitation at 11:00 a.m. and the service beginning after at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mars Hill Bible School or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.
