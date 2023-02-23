SPRUCE PINE — Roy Nicholas Strickland, 80, died February 21, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home with interment in Franklin Memory Gardens.

