KILLEN — Roy Roger Stringfield, 71 of Killen, AL passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. After a lengthy illness Roy was called home to be with his heavenly father where he will not suffer anymore. Roy was retired from the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Malloy Stringfield; a very special caregiver whom God sent to us, Edith Warren, her son, Jamie Warren and her grandson, Kolin Agee whom he loved also. They put a smile on his face when either would come in to see him. Cousin, Janet Stringfield from Oneida, TN; cats, Sophie, Sadie and Sheeba.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Franklin Stringfield and Estes Iona Jeffers Stringfield of Oneida, TN.
There will be a private memorial service held at a later date. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
