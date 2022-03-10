LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Roy Sandrell, 84, died March 8, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

