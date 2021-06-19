RUSSELLVILLE — Roy Simmons Nagle, Jr., 86, died June 18, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Mountain Star community. He was married to Jewel Dean Nagle for 62 years.

