RUSSELLVILLE — Roy Simmons Nagle, Jr., age 86, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Roy worked as a brakeman with Southern Railway. He enjoyed fishing with his late wife, Jewel Dean Taylor Nagle, and together, they caught literally thousands of croppies on Cedar Creek Lake. They shared 62 years of marriage together. Roy was a lifelong Pittsburg Pirates fan. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a good husband, father, and Papa, who loved his family very much.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jewel Dean Nagle; parents, Roy S. Nagle Sr. and Nell Wilson Nagle; sister, Norma Nagle Willis; and great-grandson, Aiden Bundy.
He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Roy Allen Nagle (Patty); daughter, Valerie Tittle (Danny); grandchildren, Dawn Hall - Bundy (Scotty), Dana Hall, Patrick Nagle (Kaitlyn), Kaymon Taylor; great-grandsons, Greyson and Xavier Bundy, and Rylind Taylor; three step-grandchildren, Whitney Petty (Chris), Kyle Moody, Tanner Moody (Savanna); five step-great-grandchildren, Brodie Donaldson, Emory Petty, Carson Petty, Weston Petty, Stetson Moody; sister, Mary Nell McWilliams; and nephews, Neil Willis (Carrie), Ken McWilliams (Gail) and several other nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with his nephew, Ken McWilliams speaking at the service. Burial will be at Gravel Hill Cemetery in the Mountain Star Community.
