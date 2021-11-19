MOULTON
Roy T. Bain, 74, died November 17, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Lovett Bain.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented