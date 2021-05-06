DECATUR — Roy Tilghman “Ty” Tune, Jr., 64, died May 3, 2021. No service is scheduled at this time. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.

