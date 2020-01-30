TUSCUMBIA — Roy Wayne Fuller, 68, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. His visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darrell Pace and Bro. Seth Hood officiating. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Mr. Fuller was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He worked as a Senior Instrument Mechanic Foreman for TVA at Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant. Mr. Fuller was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, and the American Legion, Post 31, Tuscumbia. He Loved Alabama football and Deshler Tiger sports. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Alvie and Alene Sellers Fuller; brothers, Ronald Harless and Gary Leon Fuller; and sister, Jo Elaine Fuller Alsup.
Mr. Fuller is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline Killen Fuller; sons, Ronald Jason Fuller (Shasta McGee Fuller) and Joshua Rory Fuller; brothers, Michael Sellers Fuller (Mary Ann) and Frankie Joe Fuller; and grandchildren, Easton Bryant Fuller, Camden Brady Fuller and Brooklyn Hope Fuller.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Brad Killen, Eric Killen, Michael Fuller, Evan Cardwell, Justin Alsup and friend, Danny Inman. Members of I&C Shop, Browns Ferry, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Deshler Athletics, Attn: Pat Smith/Jason Fuller, 200 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
