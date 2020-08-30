MUSCLE SHOALS — Roy Wayne Grimes, 76, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Keith Davenport will be officiating. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery.
He was the owner of Grimes Landscaping and Turf Inc. and a member of Shoals Home Builders of Athens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Leona Grimes.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Grimes; sons, Bradley Wayne Grimes and Brett Lee Grimes; and daughter, Brandie Lynn Grimes; grandchildren, Autumn Kratz, Aleah Shelby Grimes, Shelby Alexandria Ray; nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
