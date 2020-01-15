FLORENCE — Royce Byrd Isom, 85, of Florence, AL, passed away on January 11, 2020, at his residence. He was an active member of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.
Mr. Isom was a graduate of Corinth High School (Corinth, Mississippi) and earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Mississippi. After college, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as the advertising director of the TimesDaily, co-publisher of the Florence Picture, a real estate agent with Century 21 Clement Realty, and was involved in a variety of projects for ANCO. He was a member of various businesses and social clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Rickman Isom; sons, Rusty Isom (Mona) and Jay Isom (Josie); sister, Camilla Baker; grandchildren, Sarah Isom Ross (J.D.), Lillie Isom Price (Drew), Adam Isom, Clyde Isom (Morgan) and Mildred Isom; great-grandchildren, Hudson Ross, Addie Ross and Ford Price; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Clyde Isom; mother, Ruby Isom; brother, Charles Rayford “Buddy” Isom; and brother-in-law, Phillip Baker.
Funeral services will be held at Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th with Justin Pannell officiating. Visitation will be held at Greenview from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. just prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Adam Isom, Clyde Isom, J.D. Ross, Drew Price, Jimmy Dyson and Glenn Isom.
Honorary pallbearers are Dewayne Rickman, Tony Felker, Tom McCord and the deacons and elders of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ Building Fund.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
