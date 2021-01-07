FLORENCE — Royce Earl McMahan, 69, died January 5, 2021. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

