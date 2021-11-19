ROGERSVILLE

Royce Glenn Richardson, 76, died November 17, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens with burial in Romine Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 9 at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.