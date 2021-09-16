ROGERSVILLE — Royce Jean White, 69, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was a Lauderdale County High School graduate, retired from NAFCO and White’s Towing Service.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Royce was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Omie White; brothers, William “Cotton” White, Kenneth White and Elmer White. He is survived by his wife, Faye White; sister, Betty (Charlie) Jackson; brother, Teddy (Vickie) White; special niece, Amber Dawn Lewter; special nephew, William Joseph Lewter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
