LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Rual Prince Orton, 78, died May 14, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

