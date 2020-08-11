POSEN, ILLINOIS — Rubert N. Dutton, 85, formerly of Lawrence County, died August 6, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. He was the husband of the late Shirley Culver Dutton.

TimesDaily
