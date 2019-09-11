SHEFFIELD — Rubie Mae Lindley, 100, of Sheffield, AL passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Brother Ernie Emmons will be officiating the service. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Rubie was passionate about gardening and had a green thumb. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Lindley; son, Ray Lindley; grandchildren, Shannon Carruth, Corey Carruth and Bennie Lindley.
Rubie is survived by her daughters, Nancie Ruth Brown (L.C.), Barbara Speegle and Kay Cross (Randy); sister, Ludie Lann; seven grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chad Carruth, Bubba Lindley, Christopher Lindley, Chris Rickard, Jamie Speegle and Thomas King. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Lindley, Connor Carruth, Ben Speegle and Kenny Cozart.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Colbert memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
