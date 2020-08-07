SHEFFIELD — Ruby A. Cole, 79, died August 5, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Town Creek. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

