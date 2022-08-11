FLORENCE — Ruby Alcala Castillo, 37, died August 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A private family service will be held Saturday. Entombment will be in Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

