DECATUR — Graveside service for Ruby Alexander Higgins, age 95, is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Friendship Cemetery, Lawrence Co., with Shelton Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service. She is survived by her son, Charles Wayne Bowling (Marilyn). Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.