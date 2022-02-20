FLORENCE — Ruby Austin Winters, 88, of Florence, passed away February 17, 2022 in Springhill, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be her grandsons.
Mrs. Winters was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Cornelia Austin; husband, Roosevelt Winters; sons, Frank, Charlie, and David Winters; sisters, Margaret Balentine, Vernon Parrish Hanback, and Helen Bevis.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Matthews (Wade) of Springhill, TN; daughter-in-law, Sherry Winters of Florence; grandchildren, David Winters (Corey) of Athens, AL, Heather Winters of Florence, Eddie Matthews (Alicia) of Killen, and Eric Matthews of Murfreesboro, TN; great-grandchildren, Abby and Bella Winters of Athens, Addison and Neyland Matthews of Killen.
